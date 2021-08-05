Rihanna Wealthiest Female Musician in The World, Guess Her Net Worth?

Pop star Rihanna's net worth is estimated to be 1.7 billion dollars, making her the richest woman musician in the world, as per a Forbes report. However, Rihanna's music isn't the primary source of her wealth, the report stated.

The singer, who was born as Robyn Fenty, earns approximately 1.4 billion dollars of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.