Rihanna & Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy
Rihanna has been in the news throughout her pregnancy for her maternity style.
Pop sensation Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed home their first child. They have given birth to a baby boy – as per reports on TMZ. The news of her pregnancy came in late January after she was photographed walking with a baby bump on the streets of Harlem with Rocky.
A source told People magazine, "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," says the source."
Rihanna has been in the news throughout her pregnancy for her maternity style. In her Vogue cover story she spoke about how her pregnancy journey started, "It was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."
According to reports, she gave birth to a baby boy on 13 May in Los Angeles. The couple has been dating for some time now. Rihanna and Rocky started dating in early 2020 and went public with their romance soon after in November.
