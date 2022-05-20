ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna & Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy

Rihanna has been in the news throughout her pregnancy for her maternity style.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Rihanna & Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy
i

Pop sensation Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed home their first child. They have given birth to a baby boy – as per reports on TMZ. The news of her pregnancy came in late January after she was photographed walking with a baby bump on the streets of Harlem with Rocky.

A source told People magazine, "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," says the source."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna has been in the news throughout her pregnancy for her maternity style. In her Vogue cover story she spoke about how her pregnancy journey started, "It was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."

According to reports, she gave birth to a baby boy on 13 May in Los Angeles. The couple has been dating for some time now. Rihanna and Rocky started dating in early 2020 and went public with their romance soon after in November.

Also Read

Our Little Girl is Finally Home: Priyanka Chopra Shares 1st Glimpse of Daughter

Our Little Girl is Finally Home: Priyanka Chopra Shares 1st Glimpse of Daughter

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×