Rihanna Talks Surprise Pregnancy, and Fears of Postpartum Depression
Postpartum mental health issues are so common that nearly 1 in 8 new mothers have them.
In a recent interview for Vogue magazine, American pop star Rihanna opened up about her fears of what lay ahead of childbirth.
Getting candid, the mother to be who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky, shared that she wasn't too worried about childbirth, but is scared of the possibility of developing post-partum depression afterwards.
When asked if she had been planning to get pregnant for long, she told Vogue, "I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it."
"We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."Rihanna to Vogue
"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way. I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,"she added.
Pregnancy, Childbirth and Post-partum
Speaking of the journey so far, the Diamonds singer said, "I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now. But I was pleasantly surprised that I’ve been able to manage.”
"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"Rihanna to Vogue
She also added that she wasn't particularly apprehensive about the process of childbirth, but is more afraid of what might come later.
In the interview with the publication, she talks about how stories of other women who have dealt with post-partum depression have scared her, and how she's she's afraid of feeling "out of control emotionally."
What Is Post-partum Depression?
Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, senior consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi explained it as “ a psychological condition where patient may feel prolonged sadness, despair, anxiety and irritability. It can happen a few days or months after childbirth.”
Post-partum health issues can manifest as a number of mental health illnesses, including,
Hallucinations
Sleep issues
Constant irritability and anger
Post-partum PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)
OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder)
Post-partum depression
Post-partum anxiety
Post-partum depression and anxiety being the most common.
In fact, according to WebMD, post-partum symptoms are so common that almost 1 in 8 women have them.
According to psychologists, some questions to ask to catch signs of post-partum in a new mother are,
How does she look at her pregnancy period?
How does she look at her baby?
How are her habits: her sleeping and eating patterns?
‘Post-partum Is Treatable'
It must be noted that post-partum is usually a temporary state of being that follows childbirth and is treatable.
One way to come out of it would be by making the effort to make a connection.
Depending on the severity of the condition, your doctor may also recommend therapy and antidepressants or antianxiety medication.
According to Mumbai based psychologist and counsellor Dr Ruksheda Syeda, a strong spousal support and support from close family and friends can go a long way.
Online support groups and communities of new mothers can also help those who don't find support in their immediate circles.
(Written with inputs from Vogue.)
