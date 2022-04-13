Rihanna Talks Surprise Pregnancy, and Fears of Postpartum Depression

In a recent interview for Vogue magazine, American pop star Rihanna opened up about her fears of what lay ahead of childbirth.

Getting candid, the mother to be who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky, shared that she wasn't too worried about childbirth, but is scared of the possibility of developing post-partum depression afterwards.

When asked if she had been planning to get pregnant for long, she told Vogue, "I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it."