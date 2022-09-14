‘Getting Married Wasn't on My List’: Richa Chaddha on Her Wedding With Ali Fazal
Actors Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of their film 'Fukrey' in 2012.
Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal are finally getting married. The two actors had first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012, and soon started dating after that. Richa recently opened up on her wedding with Ali in her conversation with Femina, and shared, "I was never the kind to think about getting married; it was not something on my list."
In continuation to the report, the couple revealed that their wedding had been in the making for over three years, however it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was personally a difficult time for the couple, since Ali lost two of his family members to COVID — his mother and his gradfather.
"No one had any idea of what kinda shape COVID would eventually take. We were trying to do it in March and April 2020, but then the world knows what happened and I think we were very wise to postpone it because of travel bans and everything that happened the world over. The next year, when we thought of doing it, there was the second wave and it was horrific for our country in particular," Richa told Femina.
Talking about her wedding with Ali, Richa told the publication, "I have no illusions about myself; I am not a princess, I just want an easy, beautiful, tasteful wedding. I was never the kind to think about getting married; it was not something on my list."
She further added, "I think you’ll witness celebrations that resonate with our personalities, where we respect our cultures, music, art and things that make us who we are as Indians. And, being artists, it’s lovely to have the love and support of other artists as well. You’ll see I can’t say too much.”
Whereas, Ali told Femina, "We live on the imbalances, and we love that. We complete each other, because we are not the perfect 50-50, but that changes with each situation. That’s what keeps us uniquely interested in each other."
As per a report by News 18, the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple are expected to begin from 30 September onwards. And the two will tie the knot on 6 October.
