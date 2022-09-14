‘Getting Married Wasn't on My List’: Richa Chaddha on Her Wedding With Ali Fazal

In continuation to the report, the couple revealed that their wedding had been in the making for over three years, however it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was personally a difficult time for the couple, since Ali lost two of his family members to COVID — his mother and his gradfather.

"No one had any idea of what kinda shape COVID would eventually take. We were trying to do it in March and April 2020, but then the world knows what happened and I think we were very wise to postpone it because of travel bans and everything that happened the world over. The next year, when we thought of doing it, there was the second wave and it was horrific for our country in particular," Richa told Femina.