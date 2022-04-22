Richa Chadha, Onir, Swara Bhasker & Others React to Jahangirpuri Demolitions

On 20 April, several bulldozers entered the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood in Delhi with police personnel and demolished shops, homes, and other structures. The demolition began around 10 in the morning and went on till after noon. The Supreme Court had issued directives for status quo to be maintained in the area at 11.

Several Bollywood celebrities like actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Onir have reacted to the demolition in Jahangirpuri.

Richa Chadha commented on a journalist, Shyam Meera Singh’s tweet, who wrote about CPM leader Brinda Karat's effort to stop the bulldozers. Richa shared the tweet and wrote, "Where are the others???"