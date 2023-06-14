Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

The late actor came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. He went on to be a part of many other successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath amongst others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.