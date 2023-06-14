Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a post on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary on Saturday, 14 June 2023. Rhea shared a video from their time together with a short and sweet caption.
Rhea took to her social media to share a short video, where we can see Sushant and Rhea smiling at the camera. She captioned the post with an infinity emoji and a black heart emoji. Pink Floyd's song 'Wish You Were Here' was playing in the background.
Take a look:
Rhea had previously shared a birth anniversary post earlier this year. She captioned the post with an infinity emoticon and wrote "+ 1" followed by a heart emoticon. In one of the pictures we can see the duo hiding their faces and the other is a selfie.
The late actor came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. He went on to be a part of many other successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath amongst others.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
