'There’s a Sense of Fear': Rhea Chakraborty on Not Getting Films Post Drugs Case

In her interview with Mid-Day, the actor shared, "I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone."

Following Rajput's death, Rhea was subjected to vicious media coverage and was accused of peddling drugs and money laundering, among other things.

The actor also opened up about how her family helped her face the trolls with bravery. "I am not sure. I am still one of the most trolled people online. But in the eye of the storm, I saw kindness. I had friends rally behind me and help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength," she told the publication.

Rhea resumed work earlier this year when she joined the television reality show Roadies 19 as a gang leader.