'People Called Me Names': Rhea Chakraborty on Her Struggles After SSR's Death

recently opened up about her life after the untimely demise of her actor-boyfriend . In a recent episode of MTV Roadies season 19, Chakraborty shared how she was on the receiving end of public hatred and how "a lot of people" said a "lot of things" about her.
In the promo video for the episode, the actor could be seen interacting with a female contestant who opened up about her struggles. In response, Chakraborty also shared her story after Rajput's death.
She said, "A lot of people say a lot of things. People have told me a lot of things as well… The kind of names they gave me, the things they said about me. But kya main unki wajah se woh cheez manugi (should I accept what was said about me)? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… (Because of them, will I stop living my life? Not at all).”
further encouraged the contestant to follow her gut and not pay any attention to what people think. “Will I give any importance to their voice? No. I have my own voice, and so do you. You listen to that and actually to hell with them. Kaun hai woh (who are these people anyway)," she added.
Following Rajput's death, Chakraborty was subject to vicious media coverage and was accused of peddling drugs and money laundering, among other things.
The Sonali Cable actor was also arrested and spent nearly a month in the Byculla Jail of Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
