ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'People Called Me Names': Rhea Chakraborty on Her Struggles After SSR's Death

'People Called Me Names': Rhea Chakraborty on Her Struggles After SSR's Death

Rhea Chakraborty shared how a lot of people said "a lot of things" about her after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
2 min read
'People Called Me Names': Rhea Chakraborty on Her Struggles After SSR's Death
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her life after the untimely demise of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent episode of MTV Roadies season 19, Chakraborty shared how she was on the receiving end of public hatred and how "a lot of people" said a "lot of things" about her.

In the promo video for the episode, the actor could be seen interacting with a female contestant who opened up about her struggles. In response, Chakraborty also shared her story after Rajput's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "A lot of people say a lot of things. People have told me a lot of things as well… The kind of names they gave me, the things they said about me. But kya main unki wajah se woh cheez manugi (should I accept what was said about me)? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… (Because of them, will I stop living my life? Not at all).”

Chakraborty further encouraged the contestant to follow her gut and not pay any attention to what people think. “Will I give any importance to their voice? No. I have my own voice, and so do you. You listen to that and actually to hell with them. Kaun hai woh (who are these people anyway)," she added.

Following Rajput's death, Chakraborty was subject to vicious media coverage and was accused of peddling drugs and money laundering, among other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sonali Cable actor was also arrested and spent nearly a month in the Byculla Jail of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read

Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×