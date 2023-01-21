Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birth Anniversary
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a post on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Rhea shared two pictures from their time together with a short and sweet caption.
Rhea captioned the post with an infinity emoticon and wrote "+ 1" followed by a heart emoticon. In one of the pictures we can see the duo hiding their faces and the other is a simple selfie.
On his death anniversary Rhea had captioned her post, “Miss you every day.”
The late actor came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)