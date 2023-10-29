Remembering Matthew Perry's Incredible Legacy

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, Matthew Perry's journey into the world of entertainment was truly extraordinary.
At just 15, he moved to Los Angeles to follow his passion for acting after graduating from the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks. Perry's dedication led him to a role in Second Chance and eventually Boys Will Be Boys.
However, it was the role of Chandler Bing in the iconic TV series Friends that catapulted him to worldwide fame. Matthew was the youngest member of the main cast, and the show's immense success saw him and the cast earning $1 million per episode by 2002.
Amidst his fame, Perry faced personal struggles with addiction. After a jet-ski accident in 1997, he battled addiction to Vicodin. Despite rehab and health challenges, he emerged as a passionate advocate for recovery.
In 2011, Perry lobbied the U.S. Congress, championing funding for drug courts. His dedication earned him a Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy in 2013. Perry opened Perry House, a rehabilitation center, to aid those on their journey to recovery.
Matthew Perry's legacy will be remembered for his passion, excellent comedic delivery, and advocacy for addiction recovery.
