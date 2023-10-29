Remembering Matthew Perry's Incredible Legacy

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, Matthew Perry's journey into the world of entertainment was truly extraordinary.

At just 15, he moved to Los Angeles to follow his passion for acting after graduating from the Buckley School in Sherman Oaks. Perry's dedication led him to a role in Second Chance and eventually Boys Will Be Boys.

However, it was the role of Chandler Bing in the iconic TV series Friends that catapulted him to worldwide fame. Matthew was the youngest member of the main cast, and the show's immense success saw him and the cast earning $1 million per episode by 2002.