'Reasons Best Known to Me & The Network': Neha Dhupia on Quitting 'Roadies'

After Rannvijay Singha shared that he is quitting Roadies, co-judge Neha Dhupia has also announced that she will leave the show. Neha has been a part of the show since 2016.

Neha told Pinkvilla, "This year, I won't be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network".