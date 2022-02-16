ADVERTISEMENT

'Reasons Best Known to Me & The Network': Neha Dhupia on Quitting 'Roadies'

Neha Dhupia has been a part of Roadies since 2016.

After Rannvijay Singha shared that he is quitting Roadies, co-judge Neha Dhupia has also announced that she will leave the show. Neha has been a part of the show since 2016.

Neha told Pinkvilla, "This year, I won't be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network".

When asked why she decided to quit Neha replied, "Reasons best known to me and the network.” She added, “Never say never.”

Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay as the new judge of MTV Roadies Season 18.

