Rannvijay Singha Quits Roadies After 18 Years; Sonu Sood to Replace Him: Report

Rannvijay clarified that there's no problem with the production house. "I've been working with the channel for 18 years and I have done various shows for the network. I don't have any problem with the production house".

The HT report also states that Sonu Sood will most likely be stepping into Rannvijay's shoes. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the actor yet.

The 19th season will reportedly be shot in South Africa and will go on floors on 14 February.