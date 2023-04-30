ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announces Second Pregnancy

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram and announced her second pregnancy.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announces Second Pregnancy
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to Instagram and announced her second pregnancy. The model shared pictures where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. However, she also kept fan guessing by posting the caption, "Reality or AI."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_"

Take a look at the photos here:

Arjun Rampal commented with an evil eye and red heart emoji.

Arjun and Gabriella, on the other hand, have been in a relationship for a while now. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Arjun has two daughters from his marriage, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Also Read

Jacqueline, Arjun Rampal & Vidyut Jammwal Kickstart Shooting For 'Crakk'

Jacqueline, Arjun Rampal & Vidyut Jammwal Kickstart Shooting For 'Crakk'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×