Jacqueline, Arjun Rampal & Vidyut Jammwal Kickstart Shooting For 'Crakk'

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, and Vidyut Jammwal are collaborating for their upcoming project Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, helmed by Aditya Datt. The film is touted to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action drama and is jointly produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

The film's shooting has gone down the floors in Poland. This will be the second outing of Datt and Vidyut following the success of Commando 3.