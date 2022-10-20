Jacqueline, Arjun Rampal & Vidyut Jammwal Kickstart Shooting For 'Crakk'
The upcoming sports drama is expected to hit the big screens in 2023.
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, and Vidyut Jammwal are collaborating for their upcoming project Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, helmed by Aditya Datt. The film is touted to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action drama and is jointly produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.
The film's shooting has gone down the floors in Poland. This will be the second outing of Datt and Vidyut following the success of Commando 3.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 20 October, Jacqueline shared the news with her fans by posting a picture of herself posing with the film's clapboard. She captioned it, "Super excited for this #Crakk-ing journey!"
Along with Jacqueline, co-stars Arjun and Vidyut also shared similar pictures on their social media handles.
Talking about her upcoming film, Jacqueline shared in a statement, "I was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of Crakk and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story. I am really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team.”
Written and directed by Datt, the film follows the journey of an ordinary man from the slums of Mumbai to soon enters the extreme world of underground sports.
Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is expected to release next year, in 2023.
