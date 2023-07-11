'Ready For The Shot': Kareena Shares Family Pic With Saif Ali Khan, Jeh & Taimur

Actor Kareena Kapoor is busy vacationing with her family. The ace actor took to her Instagram to share a photo that features her husband-actor, Saif Ali Khan and their children, Jeh and Taimur.
Kareena was quick to share the photo and captioned it: “Hair flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background… Ready for the shot. Summer 2023.”
In the photo, we can see Saif wearing a bright red shirt while Kareena opted for an all-white outfit. However, her two children, Jeh and Taimur are seen in the backdrop, who are sitting and looking away from the camera which is what makes the photo all the more adorable.
Take a look here:
Kareena was previously seen sharing photos from her vacation in Italy. She had previously shared a picture captioning it, "family lunches."
Kareena will be next seen in The Crew co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, adapted from the novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. She is also the lead in Hansal Mehta's next. Meanwhile, Saif was recently seen in Adipurush.
