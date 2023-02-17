ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh to Feature in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023

Ranveer Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021.

Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star 2023 celebrity game in Salt Lake City. The actor has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021.

This year, he will be playing alongside Marvel star Simu Liu and comedian Hasan Minhaj, among other celebrities.

This year, Singh will be playing for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. The Ramleela actor is a self-admitted fan of Wade, whom he met during the All-Star weekend in Cleveland last year.

In 2022, Singh was joined by Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo, among others, at the All-Star celebrity game.

The other celebrities to be part of the NBA All-Star roster are reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, and WWE Superstar-The Miz, among others.

The NBA All-Star Game 2023 will be held at Vivint Arena (the home of the Utah Jazz) on 19 February, the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star held in Salt Lake City.

