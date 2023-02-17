Ranveer Singh to Feature in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023

This year, Singh will be playing for former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. The Ramleela actor is a self-admitted fan of Wade, whom he met during the All-Star weekend in Cleveland last year.

In 2022, Singh was joined by Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo, among others, at the All-Star celebrity game.

The other celebrities to be part of the NBA All-Star roster are reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, and WWE Superstar-The Miz, among others.