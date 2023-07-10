Ranveer Singh Posts Pic With Deepika Padukone; Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Actor Ranveer Singh turned 38 on Thursday, 6 July. A few days after celebrating his birthday Ranveer took to his Instagram to share a cute photo of him and his wife-actor Deepika Padukone expressing his gratitude for the birthday wishes.
The Bollywood couple seem to be having a great time at what seems to be a cruise. Deepika and Ranveer are all smiles for the picture. In the Instagram story Ranveer wrote, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes." He followed the caption with a heart and infinity emoji.
Take a look here:
The versatile actor, known for films like Gully Boy and Lootera, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is helmed by Karan Johar and co-stars Alia Bhatt. It's all set to release in July. The powerhouse performer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.