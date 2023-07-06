'Force of Nature': Karan Johar Wishes Ranveer Singh On His Birthday

Actor Ranveer Singh turned 38 on Thursday, 6 July. The powerhouse performer known for films like Gully Boy and Lootera is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is helming the highly anticipated project, took to his social media to wish the 'magnanimous force of nature.'
Sharing pictures from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets, Karan wrote a heartfelt caption for the versatile actor.
He captioned the post, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always"
The birthday boy was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.
