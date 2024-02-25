Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

A number of celebrities attended filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party on Saturday, 24 February. Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were among the guests who were part of the gathering. Photos and videos of the celebs outside Bhansali's house were shared on social media platforms.
For the occasion, Alia was dressed in a traditional suit. Ranbir opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and denims.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD