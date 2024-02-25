ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 61st birthday on 24 February.

A number of celebrities attended filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party on Saturday, 24 February. Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were among the guests who were part of the gathering. Photos and videos of the celebs outside Bhansali's house were shared on social media platforms.

For the occasion, Alia was dressed in a traditional suit. Ranbir opted for a black T-shirt under a blazer and denims. 

