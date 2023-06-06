ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor To Do a Cameo In Aryan Khan's Debut Series Stardom; Read Details

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut as a director with the web series, Stardom.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the series Stardom. The six-part series is all set to star Lakshya Lalwani in the lead. And as per reports, the show is also going to have a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor.

The shooting for the series has begun in Mumbai. The series is all set to have cameos by many other actors. The story of the series revolves around the history of Indian cinema, as per reports.

Recently, Aryan also shot an advertisement with his father Shah Rukh Khan. He had directed the advertisement. Take a look at the photos:

Aryan had earlier posted a photo of finishing his writing for a project. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

Aryan will be directing a web show for Netflix.

