Ranbir-Alia Reveal Their Daughter's Name; Kareena, Priyanka & Others Shower Love

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's name - Raha. In the post Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss." Many celebrities went on to congratulate the couple and reacted with heart emoticons.