Ranbir-Alia Reveal Their Daughter's Name; Kareena, Priyanka & Others Shower Love

Fans, friends and family members dropped lovely messages after Alia shared her and Ranbir's daughter's name.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's name - Raha. In the post Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss." Many celebrities went on to congratulate the couple and reacted with heart emoticons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section and stated, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you. can’t wait.” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “God bless Raha.”

Cousins, Sonam Kapoor and Arujun Kapoor were all hearts for the happy couple. Arjun wrote, "Raha (Heart emoticon)."

Anushka Sharma and Riddhima Kapoor also reacted with heart emoticons.

Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh also reacted with heart emoticons.

Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty and Zoya Akhtar, among others also dropped red heart emoticons. 

