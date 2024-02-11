Rakul Speaks About What She & Jackky Had Agreed On Before They Started Dating

Ahead of her and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, Rakul Preet Singh has spoken about what she thinks is the mantra for a healthy and long relationship.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Rakul said that even before she and Jackky started dating, they spoke about 'working on their relationship with absolutely no insecurities'.
The actor told the publication,
"It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”
Rakul added that it's very important to have the right partner. "The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is. As women, we need to embrace it beautifully and think of it as a power. The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate. And, of course, it is important to have the right partner. I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more.”
As per reports, Rakul and Jackky will tie the knot in Goa on 21 February.
