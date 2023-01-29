Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda Passes Away at 73
Rakhi Sawant's mother was battling cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.
Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Bheda, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, 28 January. She was 73. Jaya had been diagnosed with stage-four endometrial cancer and was undergoing her treatment at the hospital, according to a report by PTI.
Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director of CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, told PTI, "Rakhi Sawant's mother had stage-four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here."
Rakhi shared a video from the hospital on her social media handle, in which she is sitting on the floor inside a hospital room, crying inconsolably for her mother. She captioned her post, "Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai (My mother's hand was lifted from my head today. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you, mother. Nothing is left without you. Who will listen to me and hug me now? What do I do now? What should I do? Mother, I miss you)."
Taking to Instagram, Rakhi also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message on her story that read, "With deep sorrow, I Rakhi Sawant inform you (of) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions, well I am sad to say that she is gone. Tomorrow join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12 noon."
Jaya's funeral will take place on 29 January in Mumbai at Oshiwara's Municipal Christian Cemetery.
