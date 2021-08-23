Rakhi Sawant Recalls How She Auditioned For 'Main Hoon Na'
Rakhi Sawant thanked Farah Khan for offering her the role in Main Hoon Na.
Rakhi Sawant recently spoke about how she auditioned for the 2003 film Main Hoon Na, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Rakhi appeared as a guest on Zee Comedy Show, wherein she thanked Farah for the opportunity. Rakhi played a college girl who Zayed Khan's character was attracted to initially.
As per a report in SpotboyE, Rakhi said, "In order to look slim and fit I would have one bowl of daal everyday. However, things weren't looking great. Then one day I got a call from Farah Khan Ma'am's office and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' office. Things changed after that. After hanging up I fainted. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that's when I regained consciousness and started preparing for my audition."
Rakhi added how she had to hide the clothes she wore in the film from the people of her chawl. "I was told that I had to look glamorous as my character demanded that. But the chawl I was staying at, you couldn't step out wearing such clothes. So my mother gave me a set of curtains, which I would wrap around the outfits and go for my audition".
Rakhi also said that Farah trusted her and the team liked her audition, after which the role was offered to her.
