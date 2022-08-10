Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Cardiac Arrest; Undergoing Treatment in Delhi
The comedian collapsed from a severe heart ache while he was working out on a treadmill in South Delhi's gym.
Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorated on Tuesday night, 9 August, after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was working out on a treadmill in a South Delhi gym, when he fell unconscious following a severe heart ache, as per a report by India TV.
Reportedly, Srivastava was immediately rushed to Delhi's AIIMS Hospital, where he is currently receiving his treatment.
Srivastava had uploaded a stand-up comedy video on his social media, only a few hours before the incident took place. In the video, he mimicked a few veteran actors like Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, and how they would sound if they had to give their voice to the "Corona caller-tunes."
Fellow comedian Sunil Pal recently shared an update on Srivastava's health. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of himself, in which he mentioned that the comedian is in a better condition now.
The 58-year-old comedian has appeared in a number of television programmes and films, including Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
