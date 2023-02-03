'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' Review: Love in Its Purest & Most Insidious Forms

In London, Ayesha and Harmeet grapple with their version of ‘love’. I use the single quotes because their relationship isn’t built on love and instead rises from a toxic mix of obsession and insecurities. Ayesha’s methods of ‘attaining’ her love are straight from the 90s Bollywood rulebook – stalking, manipulation, you name it.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat doesn’t pretend that it is love though. Vicky Kaushal as the, almost prophetic, DJ Mohabbat, breaks the narration to talk about what true ishq should be like, often relying on the likes of Ghalib.