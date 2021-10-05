SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Final Song for Rajinikanth-Starrer Annaatthe Released

Written by lyricist Viveka and composed by D Imman, the latest track has all the marks of a SPB-Rajinikanth collaboration, with its impressive beats and melody.

Talking about the film’s soundtrack, D Imman told The New Indian Express, "Fans expect certain factors from Rajinikanth's songs. On the other hand, I want the album to carry my identity as well. I have to cater to both. In addition to that, Rajini sir is acting in a full-fledged rural entertainer after a while. So, the Annatthe album should justify all these aspects."

Annaatthe is directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures and also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Soori, Meena, and Khushbu star in key roles.