Didn't Know What Raj Kundra Was Up to: Shilpa Shetty to Police
The Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against Raj Kundra & others in the porn films case.
Shilpa Shetty has been listed as a witness in the Mumbai Police chargesheet against her husband Raj Kundra, as per a report by NDTV. Kundra has been accused of creating and streaming porn films on mobile apps.
As per the chargesheet, accessed by NDTV, Shilpa told the cops in her statement that she was not aware of Raj Kundra's activities. "I was too busy with work and didn't know what Raj Kundra was up to", Shilpa reportedly stated. This is part of the 1400-page chargesheet filed by the police.
The NDTV report also states that Shilpa even told the cops that she had no clue about the controversial apps Hotshots or Bollyfame, both linked to the porn racket.
The chargesheet also reportedly says that Raj Kundra used Viaan Industries Limited to run the porn racket. Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July along with several others, including employees. A few employees are believed to have turned witnesses against him.
