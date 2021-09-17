Raj Kundra’s Partner Says HotShots Set Up With Intent to Produce Porn: Report

Raj Kundra was arrested in July for the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic content. During the investigation, the app HotShots was named as one of the portals. The app was set up by Armsprime Ltd with Raj Kundra and a Saurabh Kushwaha as directors. The app was then sold by Kenrin Ltd.

According to TOI, the chargesheet also says the revenue from HotShots (August 2015- December 2020) was used for money laundering. The revenue generated was reportedly transferred by Google and Apple Inc to an account maintained by Kenrin.

The chargesheet reportedly states that Armsprime has an outstanding loan payment of Rs 17.92 lakh towards Kundra. An email between Kundra and Kushwaha allegedly mentions that Kundra was willing to waive off loans to Armsprime if his servers got ownership of the platforms.

Shilpa Shetty, who is also named as a witness in the chargesheet, said that she wasn’t aware of the work Kundra did since she was busy with her own work. Kundra had set up the company Viaan Industries Ltd. In 2015, and Shilpa informed that she owned 24.5% share in the company but she didn’t know the nature of the work including the involvement of apps like HotShots and Bolly Fame.