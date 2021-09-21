Shilpa Shetty Posts This Message After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail

"There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times", Shilpa wrote.

She added, "This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. You will come back with renewed determination and motivation".

On Monday, Raj Kundra was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. His associate Ryan Thorpe was also released. Kundra had filed a bail plea before a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai alleging there is no ‘conclusive evidence’ against him. Both Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July.