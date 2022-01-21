Itni Starry Baatein: Parineeti Chopra Talks About Why She Likes Doing Reality TV

Parineeti Chopra has certainly made a name in the world of Indian cinema with a lot of accolades and a National Film Award but now the Bollywood actor has also made her debut in reality TV.

Alongside Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti will be seen co-judging for the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan that is set to premiere on Colors TV from 22 January.

In this new episode of Inti Starry Baatein, the actor talks about why she chose to do a show on tv, her favourite reality TV shows and what goes on behind the camera.

Tune in!