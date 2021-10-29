Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away After Suffering a Heart Attack
Puneeth Rajkumar is known for films like Appu and Rajakumara.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital after he reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday. Sources from the hospital's management told The Quint that he has passed away.
He was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Dr Ranganath Nayak had said that the actor’s condition was bad when he was brought in.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and called Puneeth's death a loss to Karanataka, "I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack."
"The death of Kannadigar's favorite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka, and I pray that God will have mercy on his soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain," CM Bommai wrote (as translated).
Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan expressed his condolences at Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. He said in a statement, "He (Puneeth) had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more."
Several fans had wished Puneeth a speedy recovery on social media and many had also gathered outside the hospital after the news of his hospitalisation.
“Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU,” Dr Ranganath Nayak had said, according to ANI.
Puneeth was set to star in the psychological thriller Dvita, directed by Pawan Kumar. Puneeth Rajkumar has starred in films like Appu, Mourya, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra.
