Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away After Suffering a Heart Attack

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital after he reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday. Sources from the hospital's management told The Quint that he has passed away.

He was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Dr Ranganath Nayak had said that the actor’s condition was bad when he was brought in.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and called Puneeth's death a loss to Karanataka, "I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack."

"The death of Kannadigar's favorite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka, and I pray that God will have mercy on his soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain," CM Bommai wrote (as translated).