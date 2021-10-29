Heartbroken: Chiranjeevi, Others Mourn Demise of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, 29 October, after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 46. Rajkumar was admitted at a hospital in Bengaluru. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the hospital as news about Rajkumar's hospitalisation broke.

Meanwhile, celebrities from across film industries have taken to social media to pay their condolences.

Actor Siddharth tweeted, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken".