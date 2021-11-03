ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Sings a Song From His Dad's Film

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29 October after a heart attack.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar singing a song from his father Rajkumar's film.</p></div>
i

Actor Milana Nagaraj recently took to Instagram to share a video of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar singing a song from his father Rajkumar's movie Chalisuva Modagalu. Puneeth passed away on 29 October after a heart attack.

Sharing the video Milana wrote, "That childlike laugh in the end".

ADVERTISEMENT

The song mentioned above is titled 'Jenina Holeyo Haalina Maleyo'.

Here's the original version:

Several celebrities expressed their shock and sadness following Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. He was laid to rest at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru with full state honours. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and other celebs paid their last respects.

Also Read

In Tears, Actor Harshika Poonacha Speaks of Times with 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar

In Tears, Actor Harshika Poonacha Speaks of Times with 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT