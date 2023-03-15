Producer Reveals Why Ram Charan & Jr NTR Didn't Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars

He added, "In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse."

Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters this year, welcomed the 'Naatu Naatu' singers and dancers on stage and her speech was met with a rousing response.

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles won an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Music (Original Song) category.