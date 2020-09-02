Priyanka was a Nominee in Sushant's Investments in May: Report
As per a report, Sushant had made his sister a nominee in investments this year.
According to a WhatsApp chat between Sushant Singh Rajput and a private bank representative from May 2020, the late actor had made his sister Priyanka Tanwar a nominee in his investments, India Today reported. In the said chat, which has been accessed by the publication, Sushant is seen discussing details of an investment he was supposed to make with the bank.
This conversation took place around a month before Sushant allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.
This fresh chat puts into question theories about Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty controlling his finances.
Earlier, another chat accessed by The Quint showed Priyanka reportedly recommending medicines to her brother which deal with anxiety. The conversation showed Priyanka asking Sushant to keep a medicine handy in case of an "anxiety attack". Priyanka, a Supreme Court lawyer, also reportedly got a prescription arranged when Sushant pointed out that the medicines couldn't be procured without a doctor's advice.
India Today has also reported that as per statements to the Mumbai Police, some of Sushant's family members had said that the late actor had consulted a psychiatrist in 2013 and would often "feel low".
Currently, the CBI is investigating the death of Sushant.
(Inputs: India Today)
