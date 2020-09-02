Priyanka was a Nominee in Sushant's Investments in May: Report

Earlier, another chat accessed by The Quint showed Priyanka reportedly recommending medicines to her brother which deal with anxiety. The conversation showed Priyanka asking Sushant to keep a medicine handy in case of an "anxiety attack". Priyanka, a Supreme Court lawyer, also reportedly got a prescription arranged when Sushant pointed out that the medicines couldn't be procured without a doctor's advice.

India Today has also reported that as per statements to the Mumbai Police, some of Sushant's family members had said that the late actor had consulted a psychiatrist in 2013 and would often "feel low".

Currently, the CBI is investigating the death of Sushant.

(Inputs: India Today)