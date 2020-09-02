Sushant's Family Hinted at Actor's Mental Health to Mumbai Police

The statements were given by two of Rajput's four sisters, Priyanka Tanwar and Neetu Singh, and one brother-in-law Siddharth Tanwar to the Mumbai Police two days after his demise. In his statement, Siddharth has also reportedly said he felt the actor has committed suicide due to 'anxiety and depression' and he did not have any suspicion on anyone.

These statements are contrary to the claims of Sushant's father KK Singh and lawyer Vikas Singh, who have maintained that the family had no knowledge of his depression. KK Singh has, in fact, alleged that Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty was administering drugs without the actor's knowledge.

When Indian Express contacted Vikas Singh he said he wasn't aware of this and wouldn't want to comment on police investigations.

Some chats have also surfaced about Priyanka recommending medicines related to anxiety to Sushant and had even reportedly arranged for a prescription. Even Neetu had reportedly asked for her brother's treatment details from Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi.

(Inputs: The Indian Express)