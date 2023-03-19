'Taken Out of Context': Priyanka Chopra's Stylist On 'Sample Size' Comment
Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach opened up about her "sample size" remark.
Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach in a recent interview opened up about a recent incident concerning the Citadel actor wherein she was upset about feeling "crappy" that she wasn't a "sample size". During his interview with The Cut, he said the comment was taken out of context.
He clarified that he never had that conversation with her, stating: "It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever. So again, it is her gatekeepers [agents], how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn't - it was taken out of context."
"Oh, okay, I'm not working with him no more. He's insensitive to my body." Which I'm like, "How is that possible? I've been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it's been nothing but great things," he added.
On the other hand, in an interview with People, Priyanka said, "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized."
She continued, "I cried to my husband, and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size, and that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not."
For the unversed, sample size means being from size zero to four.
Law Roach recently announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist. He has previously styled Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy and others.
