Priyanka Chopra Tears up as She Meets the Refugee Kids of Ukraine, Shares Video

In the video, Priyanka meets the refugee kids from Ukraine, paints with them and exchange gifts with them. The kids also gift the actor a doll, which is named after her.

The Baywatch actor concluded the note with, "The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves."

The actor also posted some pictures from the visit on her official Twitter handle.