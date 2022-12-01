Here's How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wished Each Other on Their Anniversary
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate four years of marriage on 1 December.
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas celebrate their four years of marriage on 1 December. Taking to social media, the couple shared some adorable throwback pictures from their wedding day to mark the special occasion.
Priyanka shared a picture from her post-wedding bash, where she can be seen in a beautiful red gown, with mehendi in her hands, dancing along with Nick. She captioned her post, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe."
Take a look at it here:
Whereas, Nick shared two beautiful photos from his wedding album with Priyanka. In one of the photos, he can be seen kissing Priyanka's hand as they walk down the aisle, while in the other, they can be seen posing in their gorgeous Indian wedding outfits.
He captioned his post, "And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love."
Take a look at them here:
Several celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Priety Zinta, Sonali Bendre, wished the couple on social media and commented on their posts.
Priyanka and Nick exchanged the vows in 2018 after dating for several years. Earlier this year in January, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.