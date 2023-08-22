Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Congratulate Gadar 2 Director on Film's Success

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is a box office sensation. The director of the film is currently reeling from the success of the action film which has crossed over 300 crores at the box office. To add to the exciting moment, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas congratulated the director for achieving a record number at the box office.
Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Anil posted pictures of a flower bouquet and a handwritten note from the actor. The letter read, "Dear Anil sir, congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endeavours! Much love, Priyanka and Nick."
Meanwhile, it's important to note, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which was helmed by Anil and also featured Sunny Deol.
