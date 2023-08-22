ADVERTISEMENT
'August Magic': Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics With Nick Jonas & Malti

'August Magic': Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics With Nick Jonas & Malti

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her perfect month spent with family.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on 22 August to share a glimpse of her perfect month spent with family and friends. The actor posted a bunch of pictures filled with infectious happiness featuring herself, husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.

She captioned the carousel post, "August magic."

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

