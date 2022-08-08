ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Enjoys Pool Time With Nick & Daughter Malti Marie; Shares Pics

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her perfect Sunday spent with family in her Los Angeles home.

Taking to Instagram, actor Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a glimpse of her perfect Sunday, spent with family in her Los Angeles home. The actor shared an adorable family photo of herself with singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, enjoying quality pool time with the two. However, the actor added a white heart emoticon to cover her daughter's face in the picture.

Priyanka enjoys pool time with Nick and daughter Malti.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The Quantico actor also shared some pictures of her delicious Sunday brunch, and captioned it "Look how stunning." Followed by the same, she posted an adorable picture of daughter Malti's hand on her story, and wrote, "MM approves."

Priyanka shares a glimpse of daughter Malti.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her kitty including James C Strouse's It's All Coming Back To Me and the Russo Brothers' forthcoming web series Citadel, both releasing next year, in 2023.

