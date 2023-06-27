Prithviraj Sukumaran Suffers Ligament Tear on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets: Producer

In an interview with PTI, Senan shared that the Kaduva actor has suffered a ligament tear in his leg. "Doctors said it was a ligament tear, and he was shifted to Kochi on Sunday. Today, after consulting with his doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery," he told the news agency.

According to the PTI report, doctors have advised bed rest for Prithviraj for four to six weeks. The filming schedule for Vilayath Buddha has also been temporarily halted. The shooting will resume after the actor fully recovers from the injury.

Vilayath Buddha is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and is based on GR Indugopan's book. The film revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor.