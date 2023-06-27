ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Prithviraj Sukumaran Suffers Ligament Tear on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets: Producer

Prithviraj Sukumaran Suffers Ligament Tear on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets: Producer

Producer Sandip Senan confirmed that Prithviraj suffered a ligament tear in his knee during an accident on set.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran Suffers Ligament Tear on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets: Producer
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a leg injury while shooting on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi earlier on 25 June, where he underwent a keyhole surgery in his leg.

Soon after the news of Prithviraj's on-set accident broke, several news reports claimed that the actor's right leg had been amputated in the surgery. However, the film's producer, Sandip Sena, recently put all the rumours to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with PTI, Senan shared that the Kaduva actor has suffered a ligament tear in his leg. "Doctors said it was a ligament tear, and he was shifted to Kochi on Sunday. Today, after consulting with his doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery," he told the news agency.

According to the PTI report, doctors have advised bed rest for Prithviraj for four to six weeks. The filming schedule for Vilayath Buddha has also been temporarily halted. The shooting will resume after the actor fully recovers from the injury.

Vilayath Buddha is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and is based on GR Indugopan's book. The film revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the film, Sukumaran will also be seen in Prabhas' next Salaardirected by Prashanth Neel.

The film is slated for its theatrical release on 28 September.

Also Read

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Injured on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets; To Undergo Surgery

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Injured on 'Vilayath Buddha' Sets; To Undergo Surgery

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×