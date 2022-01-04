ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prem Chopra & Wife Uma Hospitalised After Testing COVID Positive

Prem Chopra is responding well to treatment and will likely be discharged soon.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra hospitalised after COVID diagnosis.</p></div>
i

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra had been hospitalised on Monday at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI. Dr Jalil Parkar said that the actor is responding well and is likely to be discharged in ‘a day or two’, the agency reported.

In a statement, Dr Jalil Parkar said, “Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over his career spanning decades, Prem Chopra has starred in several films including Do Raaste, Yaadgaar, Kati Patang, Hulchul, Dostana, and Phool Bane Angaarey. He was also part of the 2021 release Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Several celebrities have recently tested positive for COVID-19. John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, and actors Nora Fatehi, Munal Thakur, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani all informed their fans that they’ve contracted the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT