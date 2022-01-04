Actor Prem Chopra & Wife Uma Hospitalised After Testing COVID Positive
Prem Chopra is responding well to treatment and will likely be discharged soon.
Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra had been hospitalised on Monday at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI. Dr Jalil Parkar said that the actor is responding well and is likely to be discharged in ‘a day or two’, the agency reported.
In a statement, Dr Jalil Parkar said, “Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well.”
Over his career spanning decades, Prem Chopra has starred in several films including Do Raaste, Yaadgaar, Kati Patang, Hulchul, Dostana, and Phool Bane Angaarey. He was also part of the 2021 release Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
Several celebrities have recently tested positive for COVID-19. John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, and actors Nora Fatehi, Munal Thakur, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani all informed their fans that they’ve contracted the virus.
(With inputs from PTI)
