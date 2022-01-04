Actor Prem Chopra & Wife Uma Hospitalised After Testing COVID Positive

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra had been hospitalised on Monday at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to PTI. Dr Jalil Parkar said that the actor is responding well and is likely to be discharged in ‘a day or two’, the agency reported.

In a statement, Dr Jalil Parkar said, “Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well.”