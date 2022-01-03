'Masks Up’: John Abraham and Wife Priya Runchal Test COVID Positive
John Abraham wrote that he and Priya Runchal haven't come in contact with anyone else.
John Abraham confirmed that he and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19. He informed his fans that he came in contact with someone who had COVID but the couple has been under quarantine since then.
John Abraham wrote, on Instagram, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks Up.”
Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani are among the several celebrities who have recently tested positive for the virus. Earlier in December, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor had been diagnosed with COVID.
John Abraham and Priya Runchal tied the knot in January 2014. The actor was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. He also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Attack lined up for release.
