Prabhudeva & Wife Himani Singh Welcome Baby Girl

Reportedly, the mother and daughter are doing well. Speaking to The Times of India, Prabhudeva said, "Yes! It is true! I am a father again at this age [50]. I feel very very happy and complete. I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around...I am done with that. I want to spend time with my family."

The Muqabala Muqabala hitmaker was earlier married to Ramlath. They had three sons - Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. Vishal, however, passed away in 2008. They couple divorced in 2010.

Prabhudeva and Himani, who is a physiotherapist, got married her in 2020.