Post Malone To Perform In India For The First Time This December
Post Malone will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai, with the full lineup yet to be revealed.
Hip-Hop fans in India are overjoyed as American chart-topper, Post Malone is all set for his India debut, next month. The Sunflower singer will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert on 10 December at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. Even though the entire lineup is yet to be disclosed, ticket sales are live.
Food-tech giant, Zomato took to social media to announce their headliner. Check here:
Touted to be an “awareness concert”, Zomato aims to “create a community movement towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition in India." The event description in BookMyShow reads, "The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities and you – the citizens, in our collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India."
The food-delivery platform also promised, "All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) would go towards the cause. With each ticket sold, 10 meals will be served to those in need."
Titled Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone’s latest album was released in June of this year. The Feeling Whitney singer is renowned for ushering in a new movement within the hip-hop landscape, combining rap with country-pop elements.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Mumbai Music India Tour
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.