Porn Films Case: Raj Kundra Sent to Judicial Custody for 14 More Days
Raj Kundra had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, calling his arrest 'illegal'.
A court in Mumbai has sent businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 more days in the pornography racket case, as per a report by ANI. Earlier, a court had sent Kundra to custody till 27 July.
On 23 July, Kundra had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, challenging his arrest and calling it 'illegal'.
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had told the court during a hearing that they suspect Kundra used the money earned from pornography for online betting. "In WhatsApp chats we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level", the police had further stated.
Mumbai Crime Branch officials have also claimed that Kundra had deleted all data and changed his phone after the pornography racket was busted earlier this year. Sources in the crime branch told India Today that since the old phone is not available, data such as calls and texts from the period when the pornography racket was operating cannot be accessed.
