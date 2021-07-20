Porn Films Case: Cops Claim WhatsApp Chats Point to Raj Kundra's Involvement
Businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody till 23 July.
The Mumbai Police have claimed that they recovered WhatsApp chats, among other evidence, that point to businessman Raj Kundra's involvement in the porn films case.
The chats are reportedly from a group named 'H Accounts', which has five members and Raj Kundra is the admin. The police have claimed that members of the group allegedly discussed the earnings, payments to models, etc.
Crime Branch sources also told DNA that Raj is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi, who resides in the UK and operates a UK-based company, Kenrin Production House. Besides being the chairman of this company, Pradeep is also reportedly Raj's business partner.
The report also states that leaked WhatsApp chats between Raj and Pradeep disclose how a large sum of money was minted by creating pornographic material.
According to reports, Raj is an indirect owner and investor of Kenrin production house. His former personal assistant Umesh Kamat reportedly worked as a representative of the company in India. The company allegedly gave contracts to agents for making porn films and reportedly also facilitated funding.
The police have also alleged that Kundra was the 'key conspirator' in the case. In a press conference Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe, stated that small actors were promised parts in web shows and then forced to film semi-nude and nude scenes.
Raj Kundra was sent to police custody till 23 July along with a Ryan Tharpe, in connection the case involving the creation of pornographic material and its publication through mobile apps.
